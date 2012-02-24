FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackstone hires Morgan Stanley's Huang for China - sources
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 24, 2012 / 12:20 PM / in 6 years

Blackstone hires Morgan Stanley's Huang for China - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group has hired Ed Huang from Morgan Stanley’s Asia private equity unit as a managing director for China, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the private equity giant continues to build up its teams in Asia.

Huang, who began work this week with Blackstone, joins Yi Luo, another dealmaker and senior managing director, who joined Blackstone last year from Carlyle Group.

Blackstone has been rapidly building a team under Asia-Pacific head Michael Chae, a former top dealmaker for the firm in New York who moved to the region in late 2010.

Huang began his career in investment banking with Merrill Lynch in New York before joining Morgan Stanley Asia in 2003.

Blackstone and Morgan Stanley declined to comment. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.