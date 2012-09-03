FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blackstone invests $43.69 mln in Indian fragrance maker
#Funds News
September 3, 2012 / 6:51 AM / in 5 years

Blackstone invests $43.69 mln in Indian fragrance maker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The Blackstone Group LP has invested 2.43 billion rupees ($43.69 million) to buy a significant minority stake in unlisted Indian fragrance maker SH Kelkar & Company, both the firms said in a joint statement.

The U.S. private equity giant has bought a 34.5 percent stake in the company, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

SH Kelkar & Company provides specialty fragrance and flavour ingredients used by consumer goods companies.

Blackstone, which is the world’s largest fund and manages about $166.2 billion globally, has invested about $2.5 billion in India so far.

Keynote Corporate Services was the advisor for the transaction.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
