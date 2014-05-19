FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackstone to sell Boston office properties -source
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2014 / 1:55 AM / 3 years ago

Blackstone to sell Boston office properties -source

Greg Roumeliotis, Mike Stone

2 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP has agreed to sell several Boston office properties to a real estate investment consortium led by Oxford Properties Group for approximately $2.1 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The deal is the biggest divestment of U.S. offices by Blackstone since the financial crisis and underscores the gradual recovery of that market. U.S. office prices increased 6.2 percent in the 12 months to March 2014 as office employment growth continued to outpace the wider job market and construction levels remained low, according to real estate information provider CoStar Group.

The source declined to be identified on Sunday because the deal is not yet public. Blackstone and Oxford Properties Group declined to comment.

An additional Boston holding, the office and hotel property Rowes Wharf, was said to be in the process of a sale to Blackstone’s existing partner in the property, Morgan Stanley , according to a report by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

The buildings are part of the portfolio Blackstone took over in its $39 billion acquisition of Sam Zell’s Equity Office Properties in 2007.

Other bidders for the group of properties, according to the newspaper report, were the government of Singapore, the government of Norway and insurer Metlife Inc. None of those parties were immediately available for comment on Sunday.

Oxford Properties is the real estate arm of the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System. (Reporting By Mike Stone; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.