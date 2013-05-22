FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blackstone and Prologis to pay $960 mln for warehouses -sources
May 22, 2013

Blackstone and Prologis to pay $960 mln for warehouses -sources

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP and Prologis Inc have agreed to buy a portfolio of 17 million square feet of warehouse and distribution centers whose majority owner is Lehman Brothers for about $960 million, two sources familiar with the deal said on Wednesday.

Under the deal, Blackstone’s IndCor Properties will operate about 9.5 million square feet of properties in Reno, Nevada. Prologis will buy the remaining properties which are chiefly in Pennsylvania and some in Las Vegas, the sources said.

The sources did not want to be named because they were not authorized to speak on the record about the pending deal.

Lehman currently owns 80 percent of the portfolio, and Prologis owns 20 percent.

