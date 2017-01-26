FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Buyout firm Blackstone Q4 earnings beat forecasts on broad gains
January 26, 2017 / 12:37 PM / 7 months ago

Buyout firm Blackstone Q4 earnings beat forecasts on broad gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP, the world's biggest alternative asset manager, posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday as gains across its investments almost doubled its income.

Blackstone said it earned an economic net income - a key earnings metric for U.S. private equity firms that accounts for unrealized investment gains or losses - of $811.6 million after taxes between October and December, up 86 percent from $435.7 million a year earlier.

That translated to an economic net income of 68 cents per share. Analysts had expected Blackstone to post earnings of 64 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

