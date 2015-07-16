FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Blackstone quarterly earnings slump 62 pct amid weak world equity markets
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 16, 2015 / 11:30 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Blackstone quarterly earnings slump 62 pct amid weak world equity markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects 3rd paragraph to show most recent Thomson Reuters poll estimate was 47 cents per share)

July 16 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP, the world’s largest alternative asset manager, reported a 62 percent slump in second-quarter earnings, blaming weak global equity markets that weighed on the value of some of its holdings.

The New York-based firm said on Thursday economic net income (ENI), a metric of its profitability that takes into account the mark-to-market valuation of its portfolio, was $508 million in the second quarter, down from $1.33 billion a year ago.

This translated into ENI per share of 43 cents, below the average estimate of 47 cents per share in a Thomson Reuters poll of analysts.

Distributable earnings however, which shows actual cash that is available to pay dividends, were a record $1 billion in the quarter, up 35 percent year-on-year.

Total assets under management hit a record $332.7 billion as of the end of June.

Blackstone declared a quarterly distribution of 74 cents per common unit. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.