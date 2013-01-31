FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Blackstone sees more realizations in 2013
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2013 / 3:20 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Blackstone sees more realizations in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP President Tony James in a conference call with reporters: * Expects 2013 to be a stronger year of realizations * Says does anticipate much impact on its business from capital gains tax rise * Says IPO market pretty good, M&A slow, so firm tilted towards public exits * Says possible Dell Inc deal has not changed private equity’s perception of what is doable in m&a * Says limited partners more interested in co-investing, resulting in fewer club deals with buyout firms * Says does not see a high probability of convincing investors to lower hurdle rates in its funds

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.