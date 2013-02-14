FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackstone largely sticks with SAC Capital, gets better terms
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 14, 2013 / 11:40 PM / in 5 years

Blackstone largely sticks with SAC Capital, gets better terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group, one of the world’s most powerful hedge fund investors, is largely sticking with Steven A. Cohen’s SAC Capital Advisors but has negotiated more favorable liquidity terms, spokesman Peter Rose said in a statement.

The news came on the day investors had to notify Cohen’s $14 billion fund whether they were sticking with him or leaving as the firm faces heightened scrutiny in the government’s insider trading investigation.

Sources said Blackstone had roughly $550 million invested with SAC, making it the largest outside investor in Cohen’s fund.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.