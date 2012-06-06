FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackstone raises bet on Asia hedge fund manager Taylor
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 6, 2012 / 7:05 AM / 5 years ago

Blackstone raises bet on Asia hedge fund manager Taylor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group has increased its bet on former Citadel trader Nick Taylor by offering him another $50 million to co-invest with his hedge fund which is struggling to make money for its investors, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Taylor, one of Asia’s closely followed portfolio managers,

launched hedge fund Senrigan Capital in 2009 with about $150 million, including $100 million in seed capital from Blackstone’s Strategic Alliance Fund. Senrigan later received another $50 million from Blackstone and grew to $1 billion last year.

Co-investments are rare in hedge fund investing in Asia. The agreement allows the U.S. private equity group to invest alongside Senrigan in one or more of Taylor’s ideas.

The event-driven hedge fund run by British-born Taylor lost 8.6 percent last year, erasing its entire 5.85 percent gain in 2010. The fund fell a further 7.2 percent through mid-May this year, sources familiar with Senrigan’s returns said.

Blackstone and Hong Kong-based Taylor declined to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.