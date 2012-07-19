FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blackstone-backed hedge fund's asset value down 15 pct in H1 - report
#Funds News
July 19, 2012 / 10:03 AM / 5 years ago

Blackstone-backed hedge fund's asset value down 15 pct in H1 - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - The net value of the assets managed by Senrigan Capital, backed by Blackstone Group, fell almost 15 percent in the first six months, Bloomberg reported, citing a performance estimate sent to investors.

Senrigan Master Fund’s assets dropped to about $754 million at the end of June, according to the document, after surpassing $1 billion at the start of the year, the news agency said. The document did not give a reason for the fall.

Senrigan’s spokeswoman Katarina Bendle declined to comment.

The Hong Kong-based fund is one of only five or six hedge funds in Asia to hit $1 billion in assets post-2008. In June, Blackstone, the world’s biggest money manager, raised its exposure in the Asia-focused fund by putting up another $50 million on top of its $150 million in seed capital when the fund was launched in 2009.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
