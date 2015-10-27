FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackstone in talks to buy Taipei 101 tower stake-sources
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 27, 2015 / 5:05 AM / 2 years ago

Blackstone in talks to buy Taipei 101 tower stake-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 27 ( Reuters) - Blackstone Group is in talks to buy a nearly 38 percent stake in the operator of Taiwan’s Taipei 101 tower, among the world’s 10 tallest buildings, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The U.S. private equity firm has assured the Taiwan government it would not use Chinese-backed money to buy the stake in the Taipei Financial Center Corp (TFCC), two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

TFCC will hold a board meeting on Wednesday to decide whether to give Blackstone access to its books for due diligence, the people added.

An external spokeswoman for Blackstone in Hong Kong declined to comment. Sources declined to be identified as the discussions are confidential. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.