Taiwan's TFCC allows Blackstone to check books ahead of potential stake sale-sources
October 28, 2015 / 3:56 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan's TFCC allows Blackstone to check books ahead of potential stake sale-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Taipei Financial Center Corp (TFCC), which operates skyscraper Taipei 101, has allowed Blackstone Group to examine its financial books ahead of a potential stake purchase in it by the U.S. private equity firm, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

In a board meeting this morning, TFCC gave Blackstone the green light under circumstances of “procedural safeguard out of concerns of confidentiality and privacy”, said one of the sources, who was directly involved in the decision.

The decision paves the way for Blackstone to make an offer for a 37.17 percent stake in TFCC estimated at up to $700 million in what would be Blackstone’s first investment in Taiwan.

TFCC is expected to issue a press statement later in the day.

Blackstone is in talks to buy the stake and has assured the Taiwan government it will not use Chinese-backed money to fund it, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
