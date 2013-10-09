FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blackstone among potential bidders for Versace stake - sources
October 9, 2013 / 2:10 PM / in 4 years

Blackstone among potential bidders for Versace stake - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Blackstone is among potential bidders for a minority stake in Italian fashion house Versace, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Versace, which is selling a 15-20 percent stake, is yet to draw up a short list of potential buyers, the sources said.

Versace will choose two or three potential investors by the end of the year before starting talks in earnest, one of the sources said.

Gian Giacomo Ferraris, company chief executive, said Versace, famed for sexy dresses worn by stars like Lady Gaga, plans to find a partner to help it fund growth by the end of the year.

