MOVES-Blackstone hires Arteaga, Fernandez from Rothschild

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP said it appointed Borja Arteaga as senior managing director to head its restructuring and M&A advisory in the Iberian Peninsula.

Arteaga joins from Rothschild where he was the co-head of Spanish operations. He has also worked at Goldman Sachs and Santander.

Blackstone also said Albert Fernandez will join as managing director in Madrid. He too comes from Rothschild. He has previously worked at McKinsey and JP Morgan. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)