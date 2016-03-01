FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Islamic bank BLME to acquire SME-focused leasing business
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 1, 2016 / 4:05 AM / 2 years ago

Islamic bank BLME to acquire SME-focused leasing business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Bank of London and The Middle East (BLME), one of Britain’s five full-fledged Islamic banks, said on Monday it would acquire Renaissance Asset Finance as part of efforts to grow its leasing business.

Dubai-listed BLME said in a statement the acquisition would be finalised in early April, without disclosing a deal size.

The Islamic lender helped launch Renaissance in 2014 when it provided a financing line of 35 million pounds ($48.8 million), with both firms seeking to fill a funding gap for mid-sized companies.

“Our two businesses share the joint objective of filling this funding gap, with BLME focusing on the mid-market and Renaissance targeting the smaller ticket end,” said Fred Yue, head of leasing at BLME.

Renaissance offers financing solutions including sale and leaseback transactions, with a maximum advance of 2 million pounds.

Rental-based contracts are commonly used in Islamic finance, which follows religious principles such as a ban on interest and pure monetary speculation. ($1 = 0.7174 pounds) (Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.