a year ago
August 1, 2016 / 6:36 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Lebanon's Blom Bank H1 net profit rises 19.08 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail)

BEIRUT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Blom Bank reported a 19.08 percent rise in first-half net profit due to higher profit at its foreign subsidiaries, it said on Monday.

Group net profit for the six months to the end of June was $226.678 million, it said in a statement. The bank had reported $190.35 million net profit for the same period a year ago.

It is Lebanon's second-largest bank by market capitalisation, according to Thomson Reuters data, just behind Bank Audi.

It said assets rose to $29.50 billion at the end of June, up by 3.09 percent from the same period in 2015.

Customers' deposits increased by 2.66 percent to $25.4 billion and private loans rose 4.73 percent to $7.35 billion. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington, editing by Louise Heavens)

