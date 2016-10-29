UPDATE 1-Lebanon's Blom Bank says 9-month net profit climbs 18.7 pct

(Adds customer deposits, explanation for increased profit)

BEIRUT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Blom Bank said on Saturday its net profit for the first nine months of the year had climbed by 18.7 percent to $344.08 million driven by higher profits at the bank's foreign units.

Deposits rose to 2.5 percent to $25.6 billion, it said in a statement announcing its unaudited financial results.

It said its assets stood at $30.13 billion at the end of the third quarter, up 4.2 percent from a year earlier.