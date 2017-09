BEIRUT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Blom Bank said on Tuesday its nine-month net profit rose 2.6 percent to $269 million, despite what it described as continued economic and political risks in Lebanon and the region.

Assets also went up around 7 percent to $27.8 billion and deposits increased by more than 6 percent to $23.7 billion versus the same period last year. (Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Mark Potter)