Bank of England says Bloomberg data usage "reprehensible"
May 14, 2013 / 5:10 PM / in 4 years

Bank of England says Bloomberg data usage "reprehensible"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said it was “reprehensible” that Bloomberg News had allowed its journalists to see data about how clients used its system.

“The protection of confidential information is vital here at the bank. What seems to have happened at Bloomberg is reprehensible,” a Bank of England spokesman said on Tuesday.

“Bank officials are in close contact with Bloomberg who have provided assurances to ensure that this does not happen again. We will also be liaising with other central banks on this matter.”

Other central banks have said they are also working with Bloomberg over the use of data.

