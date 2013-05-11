FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed says in touch with Bloomberg on potential client data access
#Market News
May 11, 2013 / 8:26 PM / in 4 years

Fed says in touch with Bloomberg on potential client data access

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve said on Saturday that it was seeking information from Bloomberg LP about potential access by the news agency’s reporters to client data on users of the Bloomberg financial terminals at the U.S. central bank.

“We are looking into this situation and have been in touch with Bloomberg to learn more,” a Fed spokeswoman said.

Bloomberg LP Chief Executive Daniel Doctoroff said the firm had made a “mistake” by giving journalists access to data on clients’ terminal usage, following reports that users of the terminals were investigating potential leaks of confidential information.

Thomson Reuters , the parent of Reuters News, competes with Bloomberg.

