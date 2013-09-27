UPDATE 1-Bloomberg News promotes 6 exec editors in major restructuring

(Adds details from emailed memo on promotions)

By Varun Aggarwal

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Bloomberg LP has promoted six executive editors to senior executive editor positions in the company’s first structural change in its news division since 2008.

The promotions would open up a dozen managing editor or team leader roles internally, according to a memo that the company emailed to Reuters, adding that the changes were to help manage an expanding newsroom.

Reto Gregori, current chief of staff to Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief Matt Winkler, has been named Deputy Editor-in-Chief, according to the memo. Gregori will keep his chief of staff role and continue to report to Winkler.

Executive Editor Laurie Hays will expand her management role to include coverage of economics and Washington, and will report to Winkler. She currently manages coverage of companies, executives, and mergers and acquisitions.

Chris Collins, an executive editor based in Hong Kong, has been promoted to senior executive editor, reporting to Winkler.

Josh Tyrangiel has been named senior executive editor for consumer products, and will report to Gregori.

David Shipley and Marty Schenker have also been promoted to senior executive editors, reporting to Winkler.

Executive editor for finance, Daniel Hertzberg, has been named editor-at-large, before his planned retirement in February next year.

He will be succeeded by Otis Bilodeau, currently the managing editor for Bloomberg News’ finance group.

Wall Street Journal earlier reported on the changes.