Manila's Bloomberry in talks with potential Japanese partner
June 5, 2014

Manila's Bloomberry in talks with potential Japanese partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, June 5 (Reuters) - Philippine leisure and gaming firm Bloomberry Resorts Corp is in talks with a potential Japanese partner for what could be the company’s maiden overseas venture, its chief executive officer said on Thursday.

The talks are in preparation for bidding for a gaming license if and when a Japanese gambling law is passed, Enrique Razon, Bloomberry CEO and the Philippines’ fourth-richest man, said at a stockholders meeting. He did not name the Japanese firm.

Bloomberry is also considering further expanding its Solaire casino-resort in Manila to include three new hotel towers with 1,500 rooms and a 15,000-seat events area, said Razon.

Reporting by Siegfrid Alegado; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
