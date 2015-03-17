FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' Bloomberry to acquire South Korean island, casino operator
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
March 17, 2015 / 12:40 AM / 2 years ago

Philippines' Bloomberry to acquire South Korean island, casino operator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, March 17 (Reuters) - Bloomberry Resorts Corp said on Tuesday it would buy an island and a casino operator in South Korea, deals aimed at expanding outside its Philippines home base.

Bloomberry said its subsidiary Solaire Korea Co Ltd signed an agreement to acquire up to 92 percent of Golden & Luxury Co Ltd, which owns and operates T.H.E. Hotel & Vegas Casino in Jeju Island in South Korea. (bit.ly/1MGVJXM)

It also signed a deal to buy the 20.96 hectares (51.79 acres) Silmi Island covered by the Incheon Free Economic Zone. (bit.ly/1AQg5Y1)

No value for the deals was given.

Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.