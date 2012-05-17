UPDATE 1-Bloomin' Brands increases IPO size

* Files to increase IPO size to $345 mln from $300 mln

* Adds five underwriters

* Plans to list on Nasdaq under symbol “BLMN”

May 17 (Reuters) - Outback Steakhouse operator Bloomin’ Brands filed with regulators to increase the size of its planned initial public offering to up to $345 million and named five more underwriters.

The company, which filed a preliminary prospectus indicating an IPO of up to $300 million last month, said it intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol “BLMN.”

Bloomin’ Brands, which is 66 percent owned by private equity group Bain Capital, had earlier indicated that it planned to list under the symbol “BLM” but had not revealed the exchange.

The amount a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

Bloomin’ Brands owns and operates 1,247 restaurants and has 195 restaurants operating under franchise or joint venture arrangements across 49 U.S. states and 21 countries and territories.

The Tampa, Florida-based casual dining chain - which also operates Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Roy‘s, and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar - also added Jefferies & Co as co-lead manager to the offering.

The filing also listed William Blair, Raymond James, Wells Fargo and the Williams Capital Group as co-managers for the IPO.

For the quarter ended March 31, the company reported a net income of $50 million on revenue of $1.1 billion.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.