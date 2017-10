LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Bloomsbury Publishing PLC : * H1 profit before taxation £2.1 million (2011: £3.3 million) -37% * Expect to drive ebook sales during the second half * Turnover £43.5 million (2011: £42.4 million) +2% * Ebook sales in the six months to 31 August 2012 increased by 89%