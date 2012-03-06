UPDATE 1-Blount International posts lower 4th-qtr profit

* Q4 EPS $0.19 vs $0.25 last yr

* Q4 rev rises 38 pct; in-line with est

* Sees 2012 rev $1.02-$1.06 bln vs est $1.00 bln

March 6 (Reuters) - Outdoor products maker Blount International Inc posted a lower quarterly profit hurt by higher costs and certain one-time charges, but forecast 2012 revenue above estimates.

The company, which makes cutting chains, guide bars and lawnmower blades, expects 2012 revenue of between $1.02 billion and $1.06 billion.

Analysts, on average, were looking for full-year revenue of $1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth quarter, net income from continuing operations fell to $9.5 million, or 19 cents a share, from $12.4 million, or 25 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue at the company rose 38 percent to $236.5 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 33 cents a share on revenue of $237.4 million.

Selling, general and administrative costs for the company rose about 40 percent in the quarter.

The fourth-quarter results also included non-cash charges of $6.7 million related to accounting for acquisitions, the company said.

Shares of the Portland, Oregan-based company closed at $16.84 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.