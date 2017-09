Nov 19 (Reuters) - Blu Pre Ipo SA :

* Fin Gero SA Ska raises its stake in company to 8.59 pct (or 367,855 shares) from 0.53 pct (or 22,747 shares) Source text for Eikon:

