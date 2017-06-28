BRIEF-Kratos announces award of BQM-177A Subsonic Aerial Target Drone System LRIP contract
June 28 Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc
June 28 Online meal-kit company Blue Apron Holdings slashed the expected pricing range for its initial public offering to between $10 and $11 per share from its previous expectation of $15 to $17 per share.
The company, named after the uniform that apprentice chefs wear in France, said it expects net proceeds of around $292.7 million from the offering.
The offering is expected to be priced on Wednesday and the stock is scheduled to debut on Thursday on the NYSE. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
June 28 Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc
MEERUT, India, June 28 Businessman Pankaj Jain is so worried about the impending launch of a new sales tax in India that he is thinking of shutting down his tiny textile factory for a month to give himself time to adjust.