Indonesia's Blue Bird plans to raise $307 million in IPO - IFR
#Credit Markets
October 3, 2014 / 8:17 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's Blue Bird plans to raise $307 million in IPO - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s taxi operator Blue Bird plans to raise $307 million in an initial public offering that would be the country’s biggest public listing this year, IFR reported on Friday.

The final amount raised was fixed at $307 million but Blue Bird said it plans to sell between 397.9 million and 513.9 million new shares in the offering, with the final number dependent on investor demand.

The shares could be priced at between 7,200 rupiah and 9,300 rupiah (60-76 US cents) each, the company said in a term sheet seen by IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Blue Bird aims to list on the Jakarta stock exchange on Nov. 3. Credit Suisse, local broker Danareksa and UBS are the joint global co-ordinators and joint bookrunners.

1 US dollar = 12,153.0000 rupiah Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
