Indonesia taxi firm Blue Bird sued for up to $527 mln by founder's daughter

JAKARTA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - PT Blue Bird Tbk, Indonesia’s biggest taxi operator, said the daughter of its late founder is seeking up to 6.65 trillion rupiah ($527 million) in compensation for the company’s use of the Blue Bird Taxi brand and Blue Bird logo.

Mintarsih Abdul Latief claimed ownership of the brand and logo in a lawsuit filed on Jan. 20 at Jakarta’s commercial court against company officials including the chief executive, Blue Bird said in a statement to the stock exchange late on Thursday.

Latief had filed a lawsuit over trademarks before, but in February local media reported it had failed. That lawsuit had forced Blue Bird to delay an initial public offering (IPO) for almost a year. The company eventually listed on Nov. 5 after raising around $200 million from the IPO.

Several lawyers contacted by Reuters said it is possible in Indonesia to file a lawsuit similar to one previously rejected by changing some of the claims. It is not immediately clear how Latief’s current claims differ from those previously.

“This lawsuit has no impact on our day-to-day operations. We will take the necessary steps to respond, just like what we did for the previous case since this lawsuit is not the first one,” Blue Bird director Sigit Priawan Djokosoetono told Reuters.

Latief could not be immediately reached for comment.

Shares of Blue Bird are trading around 70 percent above their IPO price. The stock was 0.9 percent lower at 0640 GMT, versus a 0.5 percent rise in the broader market.