BRIEF-Newell brands says Jarden Corp, 3 of dissenting stockholders enters into settlement agreement
* Newell Brands - on July 5, 2017, Jarden Corp, 3 of dissenting stockholders entered into settlement agreement - sec filing
July 6 BlueBay Asset Management LLP said on Thursday it hired Zhenbo Hou to the research team of its emerging markets franchise.
Hou, who most recently served as a senior officer for macroeconomic research with the Bank of China, will focus on developing the fixed income asset manager's sovereign outlook on China.
Hou will be based in London and report to Graham Stock, EM senior sovereign strategist. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
HONG KONG, July 6 Elliott Management Corp has raised its stake in Bank of East Asia Ltd (BEA) less than two weeks before the Hong Kong lender defends itself in court against a lawsuit brought by the U.S. hedge fund.