July 6 BlueBay Asset Management LLP said on Thursday it hired Zhenbo Hou to the research team of its emerging markets franchise.

Hou, who most recently served as a senior officer for macroeconomic research with the Bank of China, will focus on developing the fixed income asset manager's sovereign outlook on China.

Hou will be based in London and report to Graham Stock, EM senior sovereign strategist. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)