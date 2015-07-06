REFILE-MOVES- BlueBay appoints Soumyanshu Bhattacharya to emerging markets team

(Corrects to BlueBay from Bluebay in headline))

July 6 (Reuters) - Fixed income manager BlueBay Asset Management LLP appointed Soumyanshu Bhattacharya as institutional portfolio manager in its emerging markets sovereign team.

Based at BlueBay’s headquarters in London, Bhattacharya, who was most recently a client portfolio manager in the emerging market debt team at the asset management division of JP Morgan Chase & Co, will particularly focus on emerging market sovereigns.

Earlier, he worked at Deutsche Bank AG in their debt capital markets origination team. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)