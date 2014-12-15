FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Jana Velebova joins BlueBay Asset as portfolio manager
December 15, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Jana Velebova joins BlueBay Asset as portfolio manager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - BlueBay Asset Management LLP, part of Royal Bank of Canada’s asset management business, said it appointed Jana Velebova as a portfolio manager in its emerging markets sovereign team.

Velebova began her fund management career at Threadneedle, before moving to Rogge Global Partners in 2010, where she became a partner.

Working both in London and Singapore, she was responsible for emerging market assets across global fixed income portfolios. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth Cavale)

