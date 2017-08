Oct 24 (Reuters) - BlueBay Asset Management LLP named Anahita Firouzbakht as director, consultant relations.

Based in London, she will report to Cenk Turkinan, partner and head of institutional sales and consultants.

Previously, Firouzbakht worked at Pictet Asset Management, where she was vice president in the global consultants team. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)