CORRECTED-Denmark's Pandora in new alliance in Japan

(Corrects to Pandora taking over the majority of Bluebell’s Pandora-related assets in Japan, and not the majority of all of Bluebell’s assets in Japan)

COPENHAGEN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Danish jewelry chain Pandora has agreed to purchase the majority of French retailer Bluebell’s Pandora-related assets in Japan in January 2015 for between 52 million and 156 million Danish crowns ($9-27 mln) depending on the realised revenue in 2019.

Pandora plans, through the cooperation, to accelerate store roll-out, enhance the retail focus and make significant marketing investments in the Japanese market, it said in a stock exchange announcement on Friday.