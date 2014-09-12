FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Denmark's Pandora in new alliance in Japan
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
BUSINESS
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
September 12, 2014 / 6:52 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Denmark's Pandora in new alliance in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to Pandora taking over the majority of Bluebell’s Pandora-related assets in Japan, and not the majority of all of Bluebell’s assets in Japan)

COPENHAGEN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Danish jewelry chain Pandora has agreed to purchase the majority of French retailer Bluebell’s Pandora-related assets in Japan in January 2015 for between 52 million and 156 million Danish crowns ($9-27 mln) depending on the realised revenue in 2019.

Pandora plans, through the cooperation, to accelerate store roll-out, enhance the retail focus and make significant marketing investments in the Japanese market, it said in a stock exchange announcement on Friday.

1 US dollar = 5.7553 Danish crown Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.