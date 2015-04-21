FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-BRIEF-Blue Bell creameries voluntarily expands recall to include all of its products due to possible health risk
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 21, 2015 / 4:05 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-BRIEF-Blue Bell creameries voluntarily expands recall to include all of its products due to possible health risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to widen distribution)

April 21 (Reuters) - April 20 (Reuters) - * Blue Bell creameries voluntarily expands recall to include all of its

products due to possible health risk * Blue Bell creameries-Recalling ice cream, frozen yogurt, sherbet, frozen

snacks due to potential contamination with listeria monocytogenes * Blue Bell creameries- Implementing a procedure called “test and hold” for all

products made at all of its manufacturing facilities * Blue Bell creameries- Expects to resume distribution soon on a limited basis

once it is confident in the safety of its product * Source text for Eikon (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)

