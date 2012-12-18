FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's biggest taxi firm eyes $200 mln IPO in 2013-sources
December 18, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia's biggest taxi firm eyes $200 mln IPO in 2013-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Blue Bird Group, Indonesia’s biggest taxi operator, is aiming to raise around $200 million in an initial public offering in 2013, when demand for Indonesian equity is expected to rebound from 2012, three sources said on Tuesday.

The Jakarta-based group is looking at a $1 billion valuation for its businesses, which range from taxis to supply-chain management, and has informally discussed the plan with banks, said one of the sources, who declined to be identified because the talks were not public.

Blue Bird declined requests from comment. (Reporting by Janeman Latul and Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

