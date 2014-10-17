FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia taxi operator Blue Bird cuts size of IPO to $200 mln-IFR
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 17, 2014 / 8:47 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia taxi operator Blue Bird cuts size of IPO to $200 mln-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s biggest taxi operator PT Blue Bird is set to raise about $200 million in its initial public offering, much lower than an earlier projection of $307 million, after it relaunched the deal below a previous price range, IFR reported on Friday.

Blue Bird is selling 376.5 million shares at 6,500 rupiah ($0.54) per share, below an earlier indicative pricing between 7,200 and 9,300 rupiah, according to a term sheet seen by IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The company expects to have a market value of $1.3 billion when it lists in early November.

Credit Suisse, UBS and Danareksa are the joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners. (1 US dollar = 12,135.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.