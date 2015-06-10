FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pet food maker Blue Buffalo files for IPO of up to $500 mln
June 10, 2015 / 2:51 PM / 2 years ago

Pet food maker Blue Buffalo files for IPO of up to $500 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Pet food maker Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday to raise up to $500 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

JP Morgan, Citigroup, Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are among the underwriters to the IPO. ( 1.usa.gov/1IFtJGT)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

