BRIEF-BlueCrest BlueTrend says to launch Systematica in Jan 2015
September 29, 2014 / 6:52 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-BlueCrest BlueTrend says to launch Systematica in Jan 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - BlueCrest BlueTrend Ltd

* Notes announcement by Bluecrest Capital Management Limited (“bluecrest”) of its intention to launch an independent firm, Systematica investments

* Launch of Systematica is expected in January 2015

* Subject to necessary approvals, Systematica will become investment manager of $8.3bn bluetrend programme

* Bluecrest will retain an economic interest in business and two organisations will continue to co-operate in areas of mutual benefit and where operating efficiencies can be achieved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

