FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bluedon Information Security Tech plans to acquire a technology firm via cash and share issue
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
November 3, 2014 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bluedon Information Security Tech plans to acquire a technology firm via cash and share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Bluedon Information Security Technologies Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 100 percent stakes in Guangzhou Hopewell Technology Co Ltd for 390 million yuan (63.76 million US dollar) via cash and share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 130 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

* Says shares have resumed trading on November 3

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ttRc3H; bit.ly/1rPXYNt

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1165 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.