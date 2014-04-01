FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Blue Financial Services says to update on results post forensic report findings
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 1, 2014 / 8:22 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Blue Financial Services says to update on results post forensic report findings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Blue Financial Services Ltd :

* Blue has been advised that second forensic investigation report is expected to be released during April 2014 where after company will update Blue shareholders

* Says in response to negative economic climate, lending operations of Blue SA were discontinued and business model was restructured

* Has taken decision to de-recognise controlling equity stake in blue micro finance bank by not consolidating blue nigeria into its group results and to instead reflect its shareholding as an investment

* As soon as board has certainty to findings and impact of forensic report and remaining matters , co will in a position to advise for release of February 2013 annual results and August 2013 interim results Johannesburg Newsroom; +27 11 775 3155 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.