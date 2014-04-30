FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blue Financial Services says withdrawal of South Africa authorisation does not affect overall business activities
April 30, 2014 / 3:32 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Blue Financial Services says withdrawal of South Africa authorisation does not affect overall business activities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Blue Financial Services Ltd

* Ceased offering unsecured lending products during October 2013 in South Africa

* Effect of withdrawal of Blue South Africa’s authorisation is that it may no longer collect insurance premiums due under credit life insurance and home owners insurance cover forming part of unsecured lending products sold to its customers

* Withdrawal of Blue South Africa authorisation does not affect overall business activities of Blue Financial Services Ltd nor business activities of its subsidiaries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

