BRIEF-Blue Financial says assessing findings of May 2013 forensic investigation
September 30, 2014 / 2:26 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Blue Financial says assessing findings of May 2013 forensic investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Blue Financial Services Ltd :

* Assessing findings of report commissioned in May 2013

* Is currently engaging its auditors to agree time lines and resources to conclude 28 February 2013 results as a priority

* With regards to Feb 28 financial results, it should be noted that audit has already commenced and result is expected to be finalized in relative short space of time

* Once financial results are published, company will apply to JSE to recommence trading of blue securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
