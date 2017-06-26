BRIEF-Voya Financial announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Voya Financial Inc- announced a proposed registered public offering of senior notes due 2024
June 26 Building materials supplier Martin Marietta Materials Inc said on Monday it agreed to buy construction material producer Bluegrass Materials Co for about $1.63 billion in cash.
Bluegrass Materials makes aggregates and concrete blocks.
Martin Marietta said it expected the deal to close in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* The Topps Company Inc promotes Deniz Gezgin to vice president, general manager of digital