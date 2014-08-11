BRIEF-Blue Label Telecoms says buys 75 pct of share capital of Via Media

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Blue Label Telecoms Ltd
* Acquisiton of 75% of share capital of Via Media
* Purchase consideration of R14.375 million plus additional amounts up to R103.125 million if warranted profits are achieved during 36 month warranty period
* Purchase consideration will be funded through group’s cash resources
* An additional R112.5 million or part thereof will be payable if stretched targets are achieved
* Sees headline EPS at 39.21 cents, up 5.55% after the deal