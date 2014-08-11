FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Blue Label Telecoms says buys 75 pct of share capital of Via Media
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 11, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Blue Label Telecoms says buys 75 pct of share capital of Via Media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Blue Label Telecoms Ltd

* Acquisiton of 75% of share capital of Via Media

* Purchase consideration of R14.375 million plus additional amounts up to R103.125 million if warranted profits are achieved during 36 month warranty period

* Purchase consideration will be funded through group’s cash resources

* An additional R112.5 million or part thereof will be payable if stretched targets are achieved

* Sees headline EPS at 39.21 cents, up 5.55% after the deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.