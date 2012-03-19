FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Blue Nile appoints retail veteran Kanter as CEO
#Market News
March 19, 2012 / 9:40 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Blue Nile appoints retail veteran Kanter as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Kanter replaces interim CEO Vijay Talwar

* Talwar appointed as co’s general manager

MARCH 19 - Online diamond retailer Blue Nile named retail industry veteran Harvey Kanter as its chief executive, effective March 30, 2012.

Kanter replaces Vijay Talwar, who took the role on an interim basis after former CEO Diane Irvine resigned last November as the company struggled to pass rising diamond costs to consumers.

Talwar has been appointed as Blue Nile’s general manager and will also lead its international business.

Kanter, who has more than 25 years of merchandising and retail experience, was heading Moosejaw Mountaineering and Backcountry Travel Inc, an outdoor apparel retailer, prior to joining Blue Nile, the Seattle-based company said in a statement.

