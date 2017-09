(Corrects figure in headline)

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Dec 9 (Reuters) - Blue Ribbon Income Fund : * Announces amended pricing of treasury offering * Says the offering price for the fund’s treasury offering of units has been reduced from $11.00 per unit to $10.60 per unit * Says offering is now expected to close on or about December 19, 2014 * All figures in Canadian dollars * Source text for Eikon