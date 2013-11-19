FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-KIC investment chief shutting Blue Rice hedge fund
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 19, 2013 / 6:51 AM / 4 years ago

Ex-KIC investment chief shutting Blue Rice hedge fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Blue Rice Investment Management, founded in 2009 by the former chief investment officer for Korea Investment Corporation, Guan Ong, will return investors’ capital by the end of the year, he told Reuters on Tuesday.

“The world is going to be a bit more volatile,” Ong said. “The way our funds are structured, we kind of feel that it’s better for us to return investors’ (capital) when investors are still up.”

Singapore-based Blue Rice managed less than $100 million in September in two hedge funds, the BRIM Asian Short Duration Fund and BRIM Asian Credit Fund, according to marketing material obtained by Reuters.

Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.