MELBOURNE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Bluescope Steel, Australia’s largest steelmaker, said it plans to issue $300 million in senior unsecured notes and will use the net proceeds to repay existing debt.

BlueScope issued the statement via email. The group has restructured its business over the past year to cope with falling steel prices. It posted a net loss of A$1 billion ($1.04 billion) for the year ended in June.